ValuEngine Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,334 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 167,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

