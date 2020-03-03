ValuEngine Lowers Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) to Strong Sell

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GOVB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

