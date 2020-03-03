ValuEngine Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Sell

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDAIF. HSBC cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
Daimler stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. Daimler has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.