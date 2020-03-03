ValuEngine Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Sell

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDAIF. HSBC cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Daimler stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. Daimler has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

