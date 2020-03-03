ValuEngine Lowers CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Hold

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

