ValuEngine Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Sell

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Barrett Business Services from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $448.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,038. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

