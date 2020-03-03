ValuEngine Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Sell

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBD. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895,469 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $86,415,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $51,615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 448.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,902,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

