ValuEngine Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Strong Sell

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.