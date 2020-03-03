ValuEngine Lowers American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) to Sell

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
NYSE AXL opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $712.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.