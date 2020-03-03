ValuEngine Lowers American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) to Sell

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $712.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

