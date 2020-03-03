ValuEngine Downgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Sell

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UMBF. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

UMB Financial stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

