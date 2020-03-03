ValuEngine Downgrades First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) to Sell

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCHS opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.
About First Choice Healthcare Solutions
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.