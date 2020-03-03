ValuEngine Downgrades First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) to Sell

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCHS opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

