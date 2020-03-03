ValuEngine Downgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Strong Sell

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

BCS stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Barclays by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

