ValuEngine Downgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Strong Sell

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
BCS stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.
