ValuEngine Downgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Sell

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

ABCB stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 19,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

