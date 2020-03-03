ValuEngine Downgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Sell

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.