ValuEngine Downgrades AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) to Sell

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ANTE opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. AirMedia Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

About AirMedia Group

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

