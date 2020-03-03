ValuEngine Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Strong Sell

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $774.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

