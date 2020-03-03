Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

