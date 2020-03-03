US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

USFD opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

