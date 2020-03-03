Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULH. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $420.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 171,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Logistics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.