Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $112.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

