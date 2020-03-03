United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

