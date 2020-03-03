United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) were down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.97, approximately 2,034,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,156,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $346.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

