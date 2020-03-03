United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of UNFI opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

