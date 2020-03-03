United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Cfra cut their target price on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

UAL opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

