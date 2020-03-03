Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Umpqua by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Umpqua by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

