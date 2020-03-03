UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

