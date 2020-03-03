U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.
USB opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $61.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
