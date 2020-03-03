U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

USB opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

