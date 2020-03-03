Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.04. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

