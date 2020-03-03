Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $3.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tupperware Brands traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.70, 131,646 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,223,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

