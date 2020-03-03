Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

TSC opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Riddle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,886.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tristate Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tristate Capital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tristate Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tristate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.