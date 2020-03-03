TriMas Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRS. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.75 on Monday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TriMas by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriMas by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 129.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

