Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $280.00. The stock had previously closed at $310.12, but opened at $287.25. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trade Desk shares last traded at $285.45, with a volume of 96,466 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,064 shares of company stock valued at $43,132,984. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

