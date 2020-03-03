Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tivity Health from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $613.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 67.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,259 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

