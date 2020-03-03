TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. TechnipFMC traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 4200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,740,000 after purchasing an additional 373,281 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

