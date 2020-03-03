TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of TTDKY opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TDK has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TDK will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

