Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

