Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.