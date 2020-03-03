Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

NYSE TPR opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

