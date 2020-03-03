Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Up 7.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.28, 187,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 158,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 75,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 5,085 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,815.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,961.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 255,085 shares of company stock worth $1,646,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

