Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $18.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 217,408 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

