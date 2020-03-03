Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $28.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stoneridge traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $20.70, 11,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 280,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

