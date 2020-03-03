Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Stifel Financial worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 68,507 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 147,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE:SF opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $619,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,875.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.