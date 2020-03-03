SThree’s (STEM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, HSBC boosted their price target on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 323 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 360.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. SThree has a one year low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $428.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

In other SThree news, insider Alex Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92), for a total value of £374,000 ($491,975.80). Insiders sold 199,704 shares of company stock valued at $73,102,498 in the last ninety days.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

