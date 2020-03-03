Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.50% of Steelcase worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,383,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,060,000 after purchasing an additional 404,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 950,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 497,442 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 76.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 348,838 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.