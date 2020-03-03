Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

NYSE STN opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Stantec has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stantec by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $5,072,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1163 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

