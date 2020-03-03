Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55, 521,342 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,621,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
