Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55, 521,342 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,621,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stage Stores by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 545,134 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,284,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.