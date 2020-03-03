Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 1,003.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.