SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $158.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

