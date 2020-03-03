Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sony were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,926 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,168 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 21.5% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 131,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNE stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

