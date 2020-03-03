SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.17, approximately 4,698,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,446,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

