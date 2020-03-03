Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $59.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 148.21%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $12,570,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,442,378 shares of company stock worth $40,078,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.